After missing out on finals last year, it is fair to say North Launceston are enjoying 2023.
Starting the season at 0-2, the Bombers have won 13 in a row but face their biggest test of the year on Saturday against ladder-leaders Kingborough at UTAS Stadium.
A five-time Tasmanian State League premiership player, North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer has described this season as "one of the most enjoyable in my career".
"They are all a little older this year, they're all understanding a little bit better and it's just they're easy to coach," he said.
"They're all keen, they all want to be there and they all want to learn and that's half the battle."
Taking over from Taylor Whitford as head coach at the start of 2021, Cox-Goodyer explained his side are still "learning how to change things on game day".
"They might have all the answers when we speak about it in their review but when the battle comes, they can slide away.
"It's only going to get even tougher moving into a finals series, those moments are going to be emphasised and they're going to have to learn to change things on the fly.
"Most of our team wouldn't have played senior finals footy so it's going to be another learning curve for them but one I'm super excited for."
Kingborough were the team that inflicted North Launceston their last loss - back in round two - with the Tigers winning by 54 points.
However, the Bombers struck back with a four-point win in round eight.
"They base their game around the contest, they've got a pretty good midfield and they win clearance and they've obviously got some key targets in front of the footy," he said.
"They like to get it in nice and quick to their forwards and put defences under pressure."
A 14th-straight victory on Saturday would put the Bombers equal on premiership points with Kingborough, before they'll get the opportunity to overtake them for top spot in the penultimate round.
Top spot means the Bombers would host the qualifying final but it is not something that is a must for Cox-Goodyer
"Obviously we'd rather play at home but the fact is, we get a double chance so at a minimum we would play a home prelim," he said.
"I reckon the boys are smart enough to know what's at stake, I don't think I have to tell them.
"We've spoken about it as coaches because obviously we'd rather play [the qualifying final] at home rather than Twins [Twin Ovals] but at the end of the day, a footy ground has got goals at each end and it's got grass.
"It would obviously be nice to host the final but we've got to take care of business this weekend and that's no foregone conclusion - so the mindset is definitely on this weekend."
The Bombers have made five changes - losing four Tasmania Devils players in Oscar Van Dam, Heath Ollington, Max Roney and Harry Summers as well as Lockie Mitchell.
Harry Bayles and Declen Chugg return after six weeks on the sidelines with foot and hamstring issues respectively while Dom Pitt, Bailey Mitchell and Ollie Dean will join them.
Kingborough also regain their captain Lachie Clifford from a concussion, while Kieran Lovell's calf niggle will be tested at training, with Trent Baumeler potentially being cautious after a strong performance from their new-look midfield last week.
"It's normally the same guys rolling through the midfield, it's been Cliff, [Eddie] Cole, [Will] Campbell, Lovell, for about four or five years," Baumeler said.
"To be able to have that energy of a James Webb or Elijah [Reardon], playing through there last week, which is something that we've wanted to do for a while but we haven't really had the opportunity because we've had the set rotations."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.