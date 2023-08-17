Launceston coach Ivo Agostini has reflected honestly about the reigning premiers' tough NTFAW premier campaign, saying the soon to be relegated side has prioritised player development following a massive loss in numbers.
"It has been tough, this season's pretty much been a rebuild year for us," he said.
"I think the injection of the youth that we've brought through this year has helped us and helped them and has got them excited for next year.
"They've done a good job to get through it and it shows the character of the girls that have stuck around and got through this year, knowing that it's going to be better for the future."
Ahead of the Blues' last match of the season against Old Scotch, Agostini stressed that his side's goal was to have fun.
"It's just to enjoy the day, enjoy the rest of the season, get through the rest of the season, but keep improving on each time we play against the same side," he said.
"So we want to now bridge the gap on the last game that we played against Old Scotch, if we're doing that we're moving in the right direction."
One highlight for Launceston's season was Hayley Whyte's 150th match for the club last Saturday, with Agostini full of praise for the club stalwart.
"She's an absolute champion person to be honest, she shows the dedication and commitment to the younger girls and other girls on the team and that's what you need if you want to succeed, she's a fantastic role-model," he said.
"150 games speaks volumes at the one club, she's been here from the thick and thin and she's the sort of person you'd want there to be involved in a rebuild.
"She's got the experience and the knowledge there to help young ones come through and she's helpful with the players in giving them a sense of direction."
The Thistles are coming off the back of an encouraging performance against Bridgenorth prior to their week off, form that coach Dean Smith hoped his side could build on.
"Our pace and our fitness is our key really and because it was a night game we really focused on just being first to the football and being hard on the contest, which is something that we need and that's definitely a point of improvement for us," he said.
"Playing against bigger bodies, older players, stronger bodies, it's good for the young girls, they really got in and had a crack and Bridgenorth eventually got over the top, but they did a great job to match it with them for for the whole game.
"Despite losing we really couldn't have been any happier with how they went."
Smith said the list would be finalised on Thursday night as he assesses "some niggles that some of the girls had earlier in the week".
On Friday night, South Launceston will host the Parrots as both sides prepare for football under finals intensity.
Also in action are Old Launcestonians, who travel out to Scottsdale against a Magpies side looking to finish their season on a high.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
