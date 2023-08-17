A nurse recruited to work at the West Coast District Hospital swiftly left her employment after accommodation provided to her was in such a terrible condition, Labor has said.
In parliament on Thursday, Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said recruitment of health staff in regional areas of Tasmania was a challenge at the best of times.
She asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff how the government expected to recruit in areas such as the West Coast if workers were provided accommodation in a poor state.
Mr Rockliff in response said the government was involved in discussions with the West Coast Council which would form part of a strategic regional partnership regarding accommodation for public servants, such as front line health workers, police officers and teachers.
"On the matter of accommodation on the West Coast, I understand the need for improvement and that is very much part of the strategic regional partnership," he said.
"We're also ensuring that we are investing and continue to invest in our regional hospitals."
After question time, Ms Dow said health and housing were both major issues on the West Coast and in this case the two are closely linked.
"These issues have been raised with me on many occasions," she said.
"It is alarming that recruited nurses are not taking up positions because the accommodation they are provided is in such bad condition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.