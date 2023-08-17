One of the city's main thoroughfares is set for an hours-long closure as council crews rehearse their emergency responses.
Flood gates across the Charles Street Bridge will be set up as part of routine tests on August 24, an exercise the council says could take up to four hours.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said such drills were a key part of life in the flood-prone city, and ensured emergency response crews remained ready to act.
"This allows them to experience first-hand what work needs to be undertaken, how the gates are installed, and what equipment is required," Cr Garwood said.
"It's vitally important that our officers are familiar with the installation and set-up of these gates in the lead-up to any potential major flood event."
The two Bauer flood gates, which use rubber sealed 'stop logs' as opposed to the sliding gates in the city's levee system, are designed to be assembled and dismantled quickly and without the use of heavy machinery.
Cr Garwood said the exercise was one of several that crews conducted to prepare for the worst, and others included testing pumps and inter-agency preparedness exercises.
The mayor said the council apologised for any inconvenience to motorists, however with 40 serious flood hitting the city in recorded history identifying any flaws in flood defences was vital.
"It is important that we regularly test our processes and equipment," Cr Garwood said.
"We can identify any improvements that can be made, or rectify any problems we encounter that may impact the gate's effectiveness in a flood."
The city's flood defences include 19 flood gates and 12km of earth and concrete levees.
More than 5000 residents and 400 businesses live and operate within levee-protected areas of Launceston.
The Charles Street Bridge will be closed from 6pm on August 24 and detours via the Tamar Street Bridge will be in place for the duration of the test.
