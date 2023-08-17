The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Kings Meadows men arrested in major drug bust

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police intercepted several packages that had been sent from interstate before raiding a home on Wednesday.
Police intercepted several packages that had been sent from interstate before raiding a home on Wednesday.

Two Kings Meadows men have been arrested in a major drug bust after Tasmania Police seized about 1kg of ice (methylamphetamine), as well as other prescription drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.