Kings Meadows men arrested in major drug bust

Two Kings Meadows men have been arrested in a major drug bust after Tasmania Police seized about 1kg of ice (methylamphetamine), as well as other prescription drugs.
Police intercepted several packages that had been sent from interstate before raiding a home on Wednesday.
The two men - aged 31 and 37 - were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
Police also discovered "a large quantity" of power tools, which they believe were stolen in a string of recent thefts across Launceston.
Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said Tasmania Police had a no-tolerance policy on illicit drugs.
"The drugs seized by police yesterday are highly addictive, and had the potential to cause significant harm to nearly 15,000 people in our community through individual street deals," he said.
The 31-year-old was detained to appear in court at 11.30am, while the 37-year-old was bailed to appear at a later date.
The 31-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges, and will remain in custody until another hearing on October 10.
Police urged anyone with information on illicit drugs to contact police on 131 44 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
