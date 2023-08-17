A man is $30 million richer after coming forward and claiming his Oz Lotto division one winning prize at the Upper Burnie Newsagency and Post Office.
It is believed to be the biggest equal lottery win ever in the state after a man won $30 million in Powerball in 2018.
Upper Burnie Newsagency and Post Office manager Jeremy Turner said he believed the prize winner was from the local area.
"I think they were quite shocked," he said.
"But nothing changes when someone comes in and claims their prize. It's not like the screens change or anything like that; it's not as if it lets out a big yell or anything like that.
"Everyone was pretty calm and collected."
Mr Turner said he was thrilled to have sold the winning ticket at his newsagency.
"It's great for Burnie and great for us. It's a lot of money to be able to give someone.
"We last sold a division one winning entry about two years ago - it was a $2 million prize in TattsLotto. Customers have been saying we're due to sell another big winning ticket, and now we have.
"We had a sign out the front saying this was where the winning ticket was bought, so obviously, a lot of interest has been generated.
"Let's see if we can sell another winning ticket."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
