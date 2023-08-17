The Tasmanian State League has a new games record-holder, with Glenorchy coach Josh Arnold set to play his 238th game this weekend.
Admitting he was "a little bit embarrassed" to be passing former South Launceston, Western Storm and Launceston player Jay Blackberry, the 31-year-old has "done it the hard way" ahead of the Magpies' clash at Lauderdale.
"In my early days, it wasn't handed to me on a platter, I had to work hard and was a role-player who was in and out of the side," he said.
"I broke my collarbone in my first year as well, so between being in and out of the side and injury ... it makes it all worthwhile that it took a little bit to break in and once I did - I really enjoyed it."
Arnold may only hold the games record for several weeks, with North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer set to join him on 240 in round one of the finals.
Debuting in 2009, the revamped TSL's first season, Arnold was a part of the 2016 premiership alongside younger brother Jordan after being defeated in the grand final the year prior.
One of only four players left from that premiership - alongside Matt Joseph, Matthew Dilger and Daniel Muir - Arnold is hoping to play "at least two or three more years".
He has re-signed as coach after taking over the role in February following Aaron Cornelius' health concerns.
"It definitely gives you a different view of the game that's for sure," he said.
"This year I've played wherever the team needs me and I've really enjoyed it, playing a variety of roles.
"Traditionally [throughout my career] I've been down back but I've really enjoyed getting up the field a little bit through the midfield and up forward as well.
"It gives those younger guys an opportunity to fill in that role and play down back and create a bit of their own history and start their own career as well."
Arnold's record-breaking achievement will be watched on by wife Mikhala and their two children Grace and Jude as well as plenty of extended family and friends.
However, the Magpies' coach just wants supporters there to "help us through" the rest of the season.
"It's been a massive year for our club and our group, and our supporter base have not once shied away," he said.
"The support we've received each week, from our past players, members and supporters has been fantastic and given where we are at on the ladder, it's been really, really encouraging that everyone's really bonded together and got right around the team.
"We are excited for what the future holds."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
