Father of accused man gives evidence that a police officer gave him marijuana

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:15pm
The father of a man accused of armed robbery told the Supreme Court that a police officer dropped an ounce of marijuana at his Mayfield home in 2019.

