The father of a man accused of armed robbery told the Supreme Court that a police officer dropped an ounce of marijuana at his Mayfield home in 2019.
Ray Cadman gave evidence in the trial of Jackson Cooper Cadman, 24, who pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, armed robbery, stealing and three counts of unlawfully destroying property on November 23 and November 24, 2019.
Mr Cadman was called as a witness by defence lawyer Julia Ker to give evidence about a relationship between the Cadman family and the complainant Albert George.
Mr George told the Supreme Court trial on Monday that he had fallen out with the Cadmans sometime before the alleged events, which included the alleged theft of his maroon Ford Falcon station wagon, $200 cash and a chainsaw.
Mr Cadman gave evidence that the now-former police officer Todd Apted dropped the ounce of marijuana bud at his home after Jackson Cadman's arrest.
"I knew Todd through the North Launceston Football Club. He was a very good runner," he said.
Ms Ker asked him if he remembered a particular event.
"Yes, Mr Apted, come and see me and give me an ounce of marijuana," he said.
"Was there any conversation?" Ms Ker asked.
"He said Jackson didn't need to be caught with that and gave it to me," Mr Cadman said.
Mr Apted was sentenced in April to a six-month wholly suspended prison sentence after being convicted of assault and perverting the course of justice.
He was discharged from Tasmania Police after a 24-year career.
Mr Apted did not give evidence in the trial.
Mr Cadman said that about three weeks before his son's arrest, he had seen his son driving a maroon Ford Falcon in Mayfield.
He said he was a little bit crabby with Mr George for letting his son drive the car.
He said he went with a friend Andrew Hutton to see Mr George and expressed his unhappiness about Jackson Cadman driving the car saying his son was affected by drugs and that he shouldn't let his son drive the vehicle.
Mr George gave evidence on Monday that he had been threatened by Mr Hutton that if Jackson Cadman went to jail there was a "bullet with his number on it".
Mr George said he had fallen out with Ray Cadman after Mr Cadman accused him of stealing marijuana plants.
Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin cross examined Mr Cadman about his knowledge of Jackson Cadman's use of ice [methylamphetamine] in 2019.
Mr Cadman said his son was using ice regularly and that he had his moments of anger and irrationality.
Ms Radin suggested that Mr Cadman's encounter with Mr Apted did not happen.
"It did," he said.
"I suggest that you have come to court to lie to assist your son?," Ms Radin said.
"Definitely not, I wouldn't tell a lie about that," Mr Cadman said.
The crown case is that Jackson Cadman stole Mr George's car in Rocherlea and drove it 55km to Stony Head before setting it alight and then setting two vegetation fires.
Justice Robert Pearce told the jury that it was likely to consider its verdict on Friday after summings up by defence, crown and himself.
