60 day dispensing debate continues

RALPH Marshall must surely be pulling out his hair following Ian O'Neill's criticism in today's letters (The Examiner, August 17). Mr O'Neill castigates Mr Marshall for claiming those who are voting No in the referendum are lazy and backs up his criticism by claiming our PM has been duping his constituents because he has only read the first page of the proposal. Ian there is only one page. It has been around since 2017. Just one page! You could have found out that at any time in the intervening six years. But no, you hear a claim from the No side that it is 26 pages and immediately you believe this to be true. Ian, if anyone is being duped it is your good self.