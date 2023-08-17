60 day dispensing debate continues

The Pharmacy Guild does not oppose cheaper medicines; it was due to the Guild's advocacy during the Federal election campaign in 2022 that a win for patients was delivered.
Both major political parties agreed to reduce the current general co-payment amount with Labor promising a reduction in the co-payment from $42 to $30 dollars. The Guild has continued to advocate to reduce the co-payment further.
Community pharmacies are the custodians of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) in Australia, providing life saving medications, advice and healthcare services recognised as accessible, efficient, and safe.
The Government has imposed the 60 Day Dispensing policy without due consultation on an entire sector of healthcare professionals, who deliver valuable services every day to millions of Australians.
Under the Government's policy community pharmacies will forgo agreed and legitimate Government funding known as dispensing fees and the patient co-payment when supplying 60 days of prescription medication instead of the current 30 day supply.
The pharmacy owner will essentially be funding this 'cost of living' measure.
This will place enormous financial strain on pharmacy owners across Australia. The Ergas Report into the impacts of the policy has determined that up to 187 full time jobs are likely to be lost and as many as eight pharmacies could close in Tasmania. Most impacted will be smaller community pharmacies in regional and remote areas, already providing high levels of care to people who are often socially disadvantaged and unable to afford rising out of pocket costs of GP appointments.
Pharmacy businesses like most businesses have elements of fixed and variable costs and must also be able to meet their debt repayments. Pharmacy business models will have to change to accommodate the impact of the policy on profitability and revenue. In most pharmacies 80 per cent of revenue is derived from the supply of medicines. Many other services which are cross subsidised by this revenue and offered for free or low cost will now have to be charged to consumers.
The Guild has an inherent understanding of the perverse impact of this policy, particularly on older Australians, those taking multiple medications, and those receiving concessional benefits. These are the 'vulnerable' Australians who will pay out the same dollar amount but wait longer into the year to hit their safety net and receive access to free medications and free diabetes supplies.
Sustainable healthcare services are reliant on adequate levels of Government funding. Pharmacy owners do not have to look too far to see the effects of underfunding on affordability of GP services, making access difficult and expensive due to rising out of pocket costs.
Pharmacy owners hope that increasing scope of practice means that pharmacists can help more Tasmanians. The question, in the light of 60 day dispensing remains, how to do more with less and who is going to pay?
Helen O'Byrne, Branch President, The Pharmacy Guild of Australia. Tasmanian Branch
RALPH Marshall must surely be pulling out his hair following Ian O'Neill's criticism in today's letters (The Examiner, August 17). Mr O'Neill castigates Mr Marshall for claiming those who are voting No in the referendum are lazy and backs up his criticism by claiming our PM has been duping his constituents because he has only read the first page of the proposal. Ian there is only one page. It has been around since 2017. Just one page! You could have found out that at any time in the intervening six years. But no, you hear a claim from the No side that it is 26 pages and immediately you believe this to be true. Ian, if anyone is being duped it is your good self.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
