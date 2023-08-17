Heathers: The Musical
16-19 August
Newstead College students star in Heathers: The Musical, a black comedy production about high school cliques.
The story follows a 'low status' high school student called Veronica Sawyer who joins a group composed solely of popular girls named Heather. The comedy was written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe and is based on the 1989 film Heathers, starring Winona Ryder.
Family fun: code your own video game
19 August
Join the Science Week fun at QVMAG as you learn to code our own video game with the Bitlink education team.
You'll learn how to use block-based coding to build 2D video games using Microsoft MakeCode Arcade and go through some of the beginning steps towards creating your very own video game.
MakeCode Arcade is a free online program, and participants will learn how to continue their work at home, even after the session has ended.
Register for this free event and attend on the day where all equipment will be supplied. Participants must be over the age of 9. Bookings are essential. Tickets through Eventbrite.
Launceston Planetarium Show Ng Tohunga Whakatere - The Navigators
22 August
Launceston Planetarium will screen Ng Tohunga Whakatere -The Navigators, the story of Moko, an intrepid teenager who follows the star paths of her ancestors as they sail across the Pacific towards her homeland, Aotearoa New Zealand.
She time travels between centuries and cultures to witness life onboard the sailing canoes of her forefathers, and the ships of Captain James Cook and Dutch explorer, Abel Tasman.
She takes in the view of Earth from space, stands alongside the navigators, experiences their traditions, uncovers their science, and wraps it all up in the space knowledge we have today. Bookings via QVMAG's Eventbrite page.
Tasmanian Storytelling Festival
25 August
Now in their third year, The Tasmanian Storytelling Festival brings a few hours of listening, telling, gossiping, gasping, workshopping, learning, and being enthralled.
Seasoned tellers take the stage on Friday, expert mentors share their skills all day on Saturday, and you can share your new-found storytelling expertise with other attendees on Sunday. Free event. Starts on 25 August at the Sir Raymond Ferrall Centre, Building X, Newham Drive in Newnham. Tickets from Eventbrite.
Behind Closed Drawers - Preloved Clothing Market
August 26
Come down to a pop-up fashion market with stalls filled with pre-loved, handmade, vintage, up-cycled and brand new clothes and accessories. Sizes from petite to plus and everything in between.
The market's aim is to provide an opportunity where the local community can get fashion at a bargain price and reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfill. The market will be held at St Ailbe's Hall, 46 Margaret Street, Launceston. Free entry.
Curators in the pub: Heritage pub crawl
August 31
Take a stroll down memory lane and explore the history of Launceston on this walking tour with QVMAG Senior Curator Jon Addison.
Starting at the Sports Garden Launceston, you'll grab a drink and hear about the history of the building.
From here, your'll walk and hear the history behind The Cornwall Hotel, The Union Inn (now Alchemy Bar and Restaurant), The Metropole (now Westpac Bank), The Launceston Hotel and the Three Grand Masters Hotel (now the Metz Bar and Restaurant), before wrapping up for one final drink over casual conversation at Du Cane Brewery. From 6pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival
September 1
Tasmania's premier film festival will be back in 2023 for a jam-packed long weekend from September 1 to 3.
This year's picks are films about moral dilemmas and change. There's also female-led dramas or documentaries and classic films like "Some Like It Hot" starring Marilyn Monroe. Indigenous films include "The Skin of Others" which tells the story of Aboriginal World War One soldier Douglas Grant.
You'll also be able to watch the judges' shortlisted entrants from this year's short film competition, go beyond the film with post-screening Q&A sessions and have the time of your life at BOFA's world famous Red Carpet Opening Night Party.
For festival updates and ticketing visit the Breath of Fresh Air website.
The joy of paper: wearable paper art workshop
Join artist Stephanie Reynolds to learn the basics of wearable paper art.
Drawing on ancient techniques and fashion construction, learn about some of the techniques Stephanie uses in her own work. You will learn how to use paper like a textile.
Stephanie's wearable art works are part of RISE Emerging Tasmanian Artists exhibition at the Art Gallery, Royal Park. Tickets via Eventbrite.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
