The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Heathers the Musical, a coding workshop, a clothing market and BOFA

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
August 17 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newstead College students' performance of Heathers: The Musical Picture by Rod Thompson.
Newstead College students' performance of Heathers: The Musical Picture by Rod Thompson.

Heathers: The Musical

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.