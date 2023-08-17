People seeking to blow the whistle on state politicians will now be allowed to bring their complaint to the Integrity Commission or the Ombudsman, under a bill that has now passed both chambers of parliament.
The Public Interest Disclosures (Members of Parliament) Bill 2021 was moved by the Tasmanian Greens and ditches the requirement that staffers blowing the whistle on actions by parliamentarians report to either the speaker of the House of Assembly or the president of the Legislative Council.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff said whistleblowers played a vital role in democracies.
She said they ensured that "those in positions of power who decide to do the wrong thing are held to account".
"It's crucial that the processes provided for whistleblowers are free of any potential for political interference," Dr Woodruff said.
The bill passed after concerns were raised last year about $1 million in public funding that went to Bracknell Hall, a community project linked to House of Assembly speaker Mark Shelton.
Government critics, including former Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor, said the grant to Bracknell Hall was a conflict of interest, given Mr Shelton and his family were significantly involved in the project.
Under existing laws, whistleblowers in parliament, including parliamentary staffers, are not covered under the whistleblower protection framework.
"Previously, disclosures related to MPs had to be made to the Speaker or the President of the Legislative Council - in other words, politicians who may have a political self-interest in either pursuing or not pursuing the matter," Dr Woodruff said.
"This arrangement was a clear deterrent to anyone wanting to come forward in the public interest.
"With our bill now passed, this process will change to allow whistleblowers to instead make their disclosure to the Integrity Commission or the Ombudsman."
