60 day dispensing is great for patients

THE Cheaper Medicines policy will be a great win for me. I'll save money and reduce my visits to the GP and pharmacy.
I want to thank the Federal Labor Government for doing what all governments should do, look out for and try to make things better for citizens.
The bleating from the Pharmacies really annoys me. The amount of money I have spent over the years is considerable.
Their lobbying, and working against the very people they're supposed to care for is terrible.
Trevor Donovan, Invermay
OUR elected leaders are being pressured into banning the active management of native forests in Australia. For them to do this would be madness.
Our leaders are being asked to adopt a protectionist, lock it up, ideology. This ideology is not appropriate for Australia.
Australia's environment and biodiversity is an altered one, altered by frequent fires over tens of thousands of years. Australia's environment requires continued active management to remain healthy and safe.
As foresters, we do this by way of selective harvesting. And we now know that where we do this, we lock up twice the carbon compared to a forest not being actively managed.
The science to establish all of the above is done.
Should our elected leaders be influenced by the lobbyists' ideology then we will see catastrophic consequences, socially, economically and environmentally.
That this will happen is not if, it is simply when.
John Lord, Longford, Tasmanian Private Forester
I TOO was devastated to see one of the world's tallest flowering gums on the back of a Tasmanian logging truck ("Giant tree on log truck raises fury in state parliament" The Examiner, August 17). Nothing about logging native forests is sustainable. To be sustainable, timber must come from tree plantations, which are already the source of most of Australia's timber building frames.
The intricate and beautiful web of life within Tasmania's old native forests is priceless. Trees are the lungs of our earth, we must respect and appreciate their worth. End native forest logging.
Amy Hiller, Kew
DEAR Matildas: Congratulations on your successes in the current tournament. You fought for possession of the ball 'til the final whistle. No time wasted there. Ultimately sportsmanship does win over victory in a game.
J. Breen, Newnham
HEADLINES declaring the "Campaign is over for Matildas" is both a disingenuous and flawed statement.
The Matildas campaign has just begun, with the current team a wonderful catalyst for future generational teams wearing the green and gold.
The Australian 2023 Women's World Cup team not only stopped a nation with a history making shoot-out against France in a quarter-final match, a possible goal of the tournament by captain Sam Kerr against England in a stunning semi-final appearance, and of course, the rise and rise of shining star Mary Fowler onto the world stage of international football - an indicative precursor for future Matilda promise and belief.
Australia and Sweden will now compete for third position status of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday evening, but this campaign has been a watershed moment, not only for women's football, but for women's sport in Australia.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
MATILDA'S covered fantastically by The Examiner for Tasmanians to follow.
Could Australia possibly be any prouder? What an effort, almost Lioness conquerors. Proud is the word that is most prevalent; it was evident by the number of people that turned out to spur the mighty Matilda's on, sellout stadium, plus packed venues all over Australia. And that incredible goal by Sam Kerr only 70 - 80 per cent fit through injury was magic. The Tina Turner song "Simply the best, better than all the rest" could be adopted by Australia. Considering our population of 27 million against England with 55.27 million makes it even more magnificent. And the same odds apply to all Australian Sporting Teams. We are world champions in netball, swimming, cricket, cycling etc. against huge population numbers. The Matilda's gave it such a huge prominence in these games. It has united Australia in pride and the Matilda's gave it their all. Amazing group of girls. So, so, proud!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
