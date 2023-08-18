60 day dispensing is great for patients

Could Australia possibly be any prouder? What an effort, almost Lioness conquerors. Proud is the word that is most prevalent; it was evident by the number of people that turned out to spur the mighty Matilda's on, sellout stadium, plus packed venues all over Australia. And that incredible goal by Sam Kerr only 70 - 80 per cent fit through injury was magic. The Tina Turner song "Simply the best, better than all the rest" could be adopted by Australia. Considering our population of 27 million against England with 55.27 million makes it even more magnificent. And the same odds apply to all Australian Sporting Teams. We are world champions in netball, swimming, cricket, cycling etc. against huge population numbers. The Matilda's gave it such a huge prominence in these games. It has united Australia in pride and the Matilda's gave it their all. Amazing group of girls. So, so, proud!

