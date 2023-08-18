The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: 60 day dispensing is great for patients

August 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
60 day dispensing is great for patients
60 day dispensing is great for patients

THE Cheaper Medicines policy will be a great win for me. I'll save money and reduce my visits to the GP and pharmacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.