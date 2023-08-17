The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler captured these AFL fans before the Hawthorn V Western Bulldogs match at UTAS stadium.
A crowd of 12,480 attended the Tasmania Emergency Services themed AFL match.
The 16th-placed Hawks held their nerve on Sunday afternoon to register their seventh victory of the season against the Bulldogs.
Jai Newcombe played superbly for the Hawks in his 50th AFL game, his 40 disposals, a goal and two assists helped the Hawks to victory.
The Hawks lost Chad Wingard inside the first few minutes when the experienced forward collapsed with a suspected Achilles problem trying to accelerate.
The Bulldogs managed just three behinds in the third term with the breeze at their back which probably cost them the match.
Hawks 9.3 (67) defeated The Bulldogs 9.10(67).
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
