A Prospect Vale woman who stole $7000 worth of items in sometimes brazen ways will spend a total of seven months in jail after being sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Shae-Lee Parker, 20, pleaded guilty to a vast range of stealing, driving and firearm charges in Launceston and Devonport between September 6, 2022 and February 1, 2023. Some of the offences occurred while she was on bail.
Parker is also awaiting sentence after pleading guilty recently to an aggravated car jacking in company with two men and a woman on January 27, 2023, in which bodily harm was caused to Nadine Elizabeth Bryan and Jason Robert Burns was assaulted.
Parker pleaded guilty to several stealing charges in September and October, including clothes and toys worth $1200 and perfume from Chemist Warehouse nearly $600.
Parker she also pleaded guilty to stealing perfume and a jerry can full of diesel worth $150 on December 11.
On December 15, she stole toys worth $775 from Target and breached bail by entering the Launceston CBD
She pleaded guilty to stealing clothes and toys worth $1530 from stores in Devonport.
Parker stole a drone worth $349 and then failed to appear in court on November 23.
She pleaded not guilty to possession of a home made .22 rifle and ammunition without a licence in Newnham on December 12.
She pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous articles comprising a knife, mace and a wooden bat.
Close to Christmas, she stole clothing worth $639 from Sports Arena on December 21, goods worth $727 from Woolworths Riverside on December 24 and $355 from Hill Street Grocers In Longford.
She was caught driving while disqualified after evading police on January 28, 2023.
She failed to appear in court on February 1.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said Parker was a drug addict whose criminal offending was caused by drugs.
"We accept that it is a question of how long [the jail term would be]," he said.
Magistrate Simon Brown said the evasion of police while being a disqualified driver was a serious example and he sentenced her to one month's jail.
He said she had had the benefit of receiving suspended sentences in the past.
"Your record is a bad one for dishonesty and breach of bail matters," he said.
Mr Brown said imprisonment was the only sentence open to the court.
For the stealing offences he imposed a six month jail sentence backdated to April 18 when she was taken into custody.
During the aggravated carjacking at Rosevears Parker threatened to break a man's neck and then chased him.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
