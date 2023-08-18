The Examiner
Shae-Lee Parker shoplifted about $7000 worth of goods to fund her drug addiction

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Shae-Lee Parker
Shae-Lee Parker

A Prospect Vale woman who stole $7000 worth of items in sometimes brazen ways will spend a total of seven months in jail after being sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

