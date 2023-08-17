A Ravenswood woman stole an air fryer from Myers after concealing the item in a baby stroller, the Magistrates Court in Launceston heard.
Tara Lee Donald pleaded guilty to multiple counts of stealing from retail stores across Launceston and the surrounding suburbs totalling over $8000 over 16 months.
Donald entered Myers in February 2022 with a stroller and went to the homewares section, where she picked up an air fryer worth $340. She concealed the item in the pram and exited the store without paying.
In another instance, she stole a shirt from Anaconda by placing it under her clothing and left the store without paying.
Chemist Warehouse was a frequent target for Donald, who stole hundreds of dollars worth of perfumes on several occasions.
Other stores she targeted were Sports Arena, Mitre 10, Spotlight, Petbarn Shiploads, City Mission Prospect and Target.
She received banning notices from Target and Chemist Warehouse.
A large amount of the offending occurred at multiple Coles and Woolworths stores across Launceston and one IGA store.
Donald also faced one charge of aggravated burglary for a television valued at $199. The television was concealed under clothing items in a trolley, and staff approached Donald, who told her to return the TV.
After a staff member grabbed hold of the trolley, Donald grabbed his fingers and twisted them before fleeing. The staff member received minor swelling to his fingers, the prosecutor said.
Donald's defence lawyer said Donald had experienced significant trauma and was addicted to alcohol which had become a coping mechanism for her.
Most of the items stolen were groceries and household items to feed and support her family and was not "sophisticated offending," her lawyer said.
Donald had experienced a home invasion by people who took her property in 2021, which was the "catalyst" for her offending, the defence lawyer.
It led to a thought process that if people take from her, she can take from others, the court heard.
Donald's lawyer told the court that Donald was "the anchor" of her family who had significant needs and requested a home detention order.
Magistrate Stanton said that Donald's offending was significant.
Taking items without paying is "disregard" for the rights of retailers, affecting their profitability, and the entire community bears the burden of increased prices that result from it, the magistrate said.
The magistrate also said financial difficulties were a "less weighty factor" in her offending because she had lived in similar circumstances without having to steal.
Donald's motivation to wrong others for crimes committed against her had to be "denounced", and others needed to be deterred, he said.
"Two wrongs don't make a right."
Although Donald had experienced tragedy and difficulties, sentencing must consider the "seriousness" and "persistence" of the stealing and discourage her from doing this in the future, the magistrate said.
Donald received one suspended sentence of 10 weeks, a community correction order, 49 hours of community service and assessment and treatment for alcohol dependence.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
