The Magistrates Court in Launceston had to decide whether DNA left behind on a cigarette lighter and crowbar was sufficient to convict a man accused of breaking into and robbing a Trevallyn home in February this year.
Malcolm James Knowles was charged with one count of aggravated burglary of a dwelling and one count of stealing. He pleaded not guilty.
The home Knowles burgled belonged to a mechanical engineer who returned from Africa after a long stay.
Shortly after returning he was alerted to the presence of someone in his home after seeing a light flashing in his upstairs bedroom.
He went to investigate and came across two figures in his home.
One was coming out of the study. The person collided into the staircase, fell and slid down the stairs.
The homeowner saw another person near his lounge area.
The two figures escaped the scene, running across the verandah and leaving behind two cigarette lighters and a crowbar.
The homeowner called police and discovered that the burglars had taken a powerbank, camera, laptop, car keys and a glass bottle with coins.
Some of the items had been discarded as they fled.
Magistrate Stanton said the homeowner gave his evidence with "engineering precision."
Police found several instances of DNA left behind at the scene including blood from Knowles' accomplice which was left on the door.
Knowles' DNA was found on the crowbar and a cigarette lighter which had fallen from his clothing when he slid down the stairs.
In a police interview, he denied involvement in the burglary and no eyewitness evidence placed him at the scene, Magistrate Stanton said.
The case was a circumstantial one, relying on Knowles' DNA, which was a strong inference that he was one of the intruders, the magistrate said.
Knowles' defence lawyer relied on a High Court case where an accused was acquitted of murder after claiming that DNA evidence found on a didgeridoo connecting him to the offence was transferred to his co-accused through a handshake.
The cigarette lighter had Knowles' DNA and those of three others and Magistrate Stanton said that Knowles could have touched the item or touched someone else who touched the item.
Likewise with the crowbar, Knowles could have touched it or touched someone who touched the item.
However the magistrate said there was an "implausibility" of both those items being found at the scene if Knowles was not one of the intruders.
The cigarette lighter fell out as stumbled down the stairs and the crowbar was used to break open the front door.
In light of those facts, it was "too tenuous" to deny Knowles' involvement.
Magistrate Stanton said he was satisfied that Knowles was one of the intruders and the charge was approved.
Knowles was remanded to return for sentencing and the matter was adjourned to the end of August.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
