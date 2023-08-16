The Examiner
Labor motion mandating disclosure of cost of Marinus Link passes

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:10pm
Government ordered to disclose cost of energy projects
The government has been ordered to disclose the total costs of the Marinus Link power cable project, as well as two other associated projects, after Greens and independents supported a Labor motion in the House of Assembly.

