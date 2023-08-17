Tourists could soon be pedalling their way up the North-East rail line - but it's not how you might think.
The Launceston and North-East Railway is on track to open a new tourist venture taking tourists up and down a "picturesque" 3.3km stretch of line between Turners Marsh and Karoola.
LNER board member Greg Stewart has built three rail bugs - pedal-powered buggies that run on rail lines - as part of the organisation's ongoing plans to revitalise the disused rail corridor.
"It's magnificent out there," Mr Stewart said of the line between Turners Marsh rail yards and Waddle Road.
"You look out over the [Karoola] valley and there's a waterfall in winter - there's some brilliant scenery."
A mechanic by trade, Mr Stewart has built three rail bugs - one red, one blue, one green.
Each can each take four passengers.
The two seats at the front are equipped with pedals, while those less inclined to pedal can take an armchair ride in the back.
There is also a fourth vehicle - a converted lawn mower - that can help pull the bugs back up the slight incline should riders be unable to be complete the return trip.
Mr Stewart said each rail bug had an estimated value of about $15,000.
"They look simple but they're a lot of work," he said.
"There was probably 300 hours in the first one just with the design and working it all out, and probably 100 or so in each one after that."
Wednesday marked another step forward in the project.
A small but passionate crowd gathered at the Turners Marsh rail yards for the opening of a new rail bug shed, for which Bass MHR Bridget Archer helped secure a $20,000 grant.
LNER's Dianne Venn and Michael de Bomford said the shed was a huge win for the organisation, but explained there was still some way to go before the rail bugs could legally travel on the line.
The LNER has spent the past two years filling out 300 pages of documents in order to secure rail accreditation.
Their paperwork is all in order, but the volunteer group will need legislation changes to reasonably afford the necessary public liability insurance.
"The legislation at the moment is you have to have $200 million public liability no matter the size of the engine vehicle," Mrs Venn said.
"So our converted lawnmower comes under the same category as a diesel electric.
"There's a lot going on behind the scenes. But I'm sure within the next month or so it will get sorted."
Mr de Bomford said comparable rail ventures on the mainland were only required to have between $10 million and $50 million cover in public liability insurance.
"Hopefully ... collectively the Don River Railway and all the state [rail] groups can come together with the policy and we can all share the costs and it becomes a realistic value," he said.
"Once we've got our cover then we can get our accreditation and go."
The LNER hopes the successful running of rail bugs will eventually pave the way for a rail motor and a train to run the line.
But first things first.
"We're just glad to get the shed up," Mr de Bomford said.
"The main thing with the rail bugs is it's going to give us an income to pay the bills and the insurance.
"They've got real potential."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.