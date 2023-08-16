A stunning goal from Sam Kerr wasn't enough to save the Matildas as their World Cup dream was ended by arch rivals England.
After a frustrating injury-plagued tournament on home soil, the Chelsea superstar finally started her first match and scored a beauty to the delight of a passionate and partisan capacity crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
But it wasn't enough to save the FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts as European champions England won the Ashes of soccer 3-1.
In the same venue where Cathy Freeman claimed Olympic gold in 2000, Jonny Wilkinson broke Wallabies' hearts in 2003 and John Aloisi sent the Socceroos to the World Cup in 2005, Tony Gustavsson's side played their part in a new chapter in Australian sporting history.
Just four days after their energy-sapping quarter-final win, the Matildas went behind in the 36th minute when Manchester United's Ella Toone matched a silky team move with a ruthless finish.
Kerr provided one of the moments of the tournament with her 64th international goal soon after the hour mark but the joy was short-lived. Just eight minutes later, England striker Lauren Hemp stole in behind Ellie Carpenter to strike the ball past Mackenzie Arnold.
And four minutes from time Alessia Russo confirmed the result, firing in a similar goal to her quarter-final winner from a superb Hemp assist.
England will play Spain in Sunday's final while Australia take on Gustavsson's home nation Sweden in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
