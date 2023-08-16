While there have been some big matches in the Tasmanian State League this season, Saturday's clash at UTAS Stadium could trump them all.
Having won 13 games in a row, North Launceston host ladder-leaders Kingborough in a match that could have plenty of future implications.
Coming into Saturday's match, North Launceston are four premiership points behind Kingborough, having played one less game than last year's grand finalists.
Due to the Tigers' superior percentage, a Bombers win would not see them leapfrog Kingborough straight away, instead they would have to wait until next weekend - round 20 - to take top spot.
The Tigers have the bye then, while North Launceston face win-less Glenorchy.
Taking top spot means the qualifying final is held at UTAS Stadium and North Launceston would be confident that they could win that to earn the right to host the TSL grand final on September 23 or 24.
The battle of the midfielders and rucks will be crucial to gaining ascendancy in Saturday's match-up.
An intriguing battle awaits between the league's best tap ruck Alex Lee (684 hit-outs) and the two behind him - Marcus Gardner (434) and Jack Tomkinson (363).
The trio, as well as Bomber Theo Ives, will be looking to get first use of the footy to their stacked midfields before their forwards go to work.
North Launceston boast the likes of Ben Simpson, Nathan Pearce, Blade Sulzberger and Jack Avent in their engine room while Kingborough had Kieran Lovell and Lachie Clifford missing last week but the crew of Eddie Cole, James Webb and Lochie Griggs saw off Launceston.
Both sides also have no shortage of goal-kicking options - with the Tigers having four members of the league's top 10 and the Bombers three.
Max Collidge (32 goals), Tomkinson (31), Tyler Carter (28) and James Zeitzen (24) sit in third, fourth, eighth and ninth respectively, while Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer (43) leads and Brandon Leary (30) and Harvey Griffiths (29) are in fifth and seventh.
The Tigers were the last team to beat North Launceston - all the way back in round two - meaning they've split their two meetings this season.
Kingborough booted six goals in the third quarter of their round-two encounter to take a 14.11 (95) to 6.5 (41) win. However, their next match-up was much closer.
North Launceston got the 12.4 (76) to 10.12 (72) victory without Lee, who was running a half-marathon in Noosa, holding off the Tigers' late run to take the points.
The pair also had a cracking encounter last season as the Tigers won by two points with a kick after the siren, which several Northern Bombers players believed hit the post.
The match is at UTAS Stadium at 2pm.
