The 22nd Freycinet Lodge Challenge has a whole new organising team but a familiar face going for an eighth consecutive victory.
Running across October 7-8 within Freycinet National Park at Coles Bay, the Challenge has long been considered the Australian Multisport Championship with the winning male and female solo athletes crowned national champions.
Hobart's Alex Hunt will be targeting his customary victory in the men's event while Sorcha Flett will be defending her women's title.
The Challenge consists of road cycling, kayaking, mountain biking and running legs with a junior category featuring shorter courses. It attracts up to 450 competitors and about 900 spectators with four gruelling legs on both days.
Last year a new organising team took over managing the event to ensure it continued.
From Swansea and Hobart, the team have been previously involved in multi-sport and cycling events.
Swansea doctor Andrew Grove is race director and multi-sport enthusiast who took part in 14 Freycinet Challenges, as well as the Winter Challenge, Summer Survival and Icebreaker.
Hobart's Tyson and Emma Wienker have also previously competed in various disciplines of the Freycinet Challenge and are passionate about keeping the iconic event alive while Swansea's John Fletcher has a background in finance and Sally Fletcher is the founder of Sally's Ride - now known as The Tamar Valley Cycle Challenge.
The organisers said the Challenge has many different categories with the aim to accommodate athletes with varying skills and abilities - from serious pros to weekend warriors, fitness enthusiasts and juniors.
"The athletes take on the Challenge for different reasons," Sally Fletcher said. "Some are in it to win, some are doing it for the adventure, while many are taking it on as a personal challenge to give their training a sense of purpose by striving for fitness goals in a sport they love."
The organising team said marketing this year has extended to athletes on the mainland and there has been several interstate individuals and teams entered.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
