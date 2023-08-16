The state government plans to strengthen its enforcement of home detention orders through the introduction of two new offences.
Home detention was introduced in Tasmania as a sentencing option in 2018 and those on the orders have to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.
As part of a bill to amendment the state's Sentencing Act, it will be an offence for a person subject to a home detention order or somebody else to tamper with, damage or disable the device.
Penalties for the offence might be a $1923 fine, three months' imprisonment, or both.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said the amendment bill would ensure more timely and consistent responses to a breach of conditions of home detention orders, including improvements to electronic monitoring device conditions.
According to the Justice Department's last annual report, there were 165 offenders being monitored over 2021-22 across three types: 83 offenders for a home detention order, 58 offenders on parole and 28 offenders for family violence.
Twenty-six home detention orders were revoked over the year.
The draft bill is available on the Justice Department's website under the community consultation section.
Consultation will close at 5pm on Wednesday, August 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.