A collection of poems, essays and short stories reflecting the relationship between Tasmanians and their relationship with nature was published in a new book from the Tasmanian Land Conservancy (TLC).
The TLC are a non-profit community-based organisation that raises funds from the public to protect sites and rare ecosystems by buying and managing private land in Tasmania.
In 2020, the TLC asked for submissions for a book to mark its 20th anniversary, which led editors Jane Rawson and Ben Walter to seek out Tasmanian poets and writers to create Breathing Space.
"We were wondering what to do to celebrate our 20th anniversary, and because I'm an author, I thought it would be fun to make a book," Ms Rawson said.
"I wanted to make a book that people who didn't care about the organisation, or even conservation, would want to pick up and read."
She said they tried to get 20 stories, poems and essays about Tasmanians relationship with nature, and how they thought it was changing.
"Tasmania's nature is really influential, particularly on poetry... we have some amazing poets in Tasmania and so many of them write about what they experience in nature," she said.
While going through submissions, Ms Rawson said she was "amazed" at the different ways people related to nature.
"Not everyone's necessarily coming from a point of view of wanting to preserve things or keep things intact," Ms Rawson said.
"A lot of people, especially in Tasmania have a more hands on relationship with nature... it might be they take wood for their fireplace, or they do a lot of hunting or fishing.
"These are ways they spend time in nature, that wouldn't be the same as how someone in Melbourne might experience nature."
Breathing Space is available at Petrarch's Bookshop and Tasmania Design.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
