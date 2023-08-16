Launceston's Harrison Sellars had a "breakthrough" weekend to remember - winning his maiden race in the Australian Formula Ford Championship.
The 18-year-old nailed his first round with new team Altatek Racing at the Sandown Raceway, starting on pole in the first race before winning the second and coming second in the third.
"It was great to get my first pole position on Saturday," Sellars said.
"I was racing at the front all weekend, it was great racing and I managed to get my first race win, which I was stoked with.
"Standing on the podium on Sunday afternoon was really special and really sealed the deal for me."
In his maiden victory, the grade 12 student led most of the race, holding off several challenges from the cars behind by removing their slipstreams along the back straight.
He was able to create plenty of distance on the last lap, avoiding the madness behind him to secure the win.
Sellers' strong weekend meant he rose from ninth to fifth in the championship standings, with only championship leader Matthew Hillyer out-scoring him.
The Launceston up-and-comer is on 134 championship points as Hillyer leads the way on 240 with two more rounds - Phillip Island and The Bend - remaining.
Sellars thanked his major supporters - ACL Race Series, Doppio Foods and Sunrise Bakery - for their ongoing assistance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.