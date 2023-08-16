Smithton's Sonia Poke will do something that is a rarity in the Great Northern League, play her 500th senior game in what will be her farewell match.
The 49-year-old will notch up the milestone in the final round of the season, when Smithton take on South Launceston at Northern Hockey Centre on Saturday, August 19.
Poke took up hockey as a 17-year-old and said the social side of the sport was the main reason why she has stayed involved for this long.
"The teammates and the social side of it, not just the teammates in my own team but I've made a lot of friends throughout the Coast from other teams as well," Poke said.
"I'm pretty competitive, so I enjoy the competitiveness of it all as well."
The Saints stalwart has seen plenty of changes over her 32 years of playing the game, but the change she enjoys the most is the growth of the junior programs.
"When I first started playing there was offside and there is no offside now. Smithton went from having grass grounds to having turf," she said.
"Back in those days there were boys junior teams maybe but the girls were never really included in that until a bit later on when we didn't have enough players to field a total boys team.
"We put a lot of time into junior development at Smithton, and that's really good to see. At the moment our women's team has a lot of upcoming girls coming through which is really important."
Poke reminisced about the 1999 junior grand final, when her team came from fourth position to produce an unexpected victory. But the highlight she treasures the most is playing a GNL game with her daughter Maddison.
Poke will share the milestone with Leah House, who is also celebrating her 300th game, with the pair planing to retire at the end of the game.
"There's nobody else I'd rather have a milestone game with," she said.
"Leah played all her Saints hockey with me and she's come up through ranks as a junior. She's a great leader in the team and really good with the juniors, she's a great all round hockey player."
The round 18 match is set to get underway at 2.30pm.
Sports journalist at The Advocate on Tasmania's North-West Coast. Contact me: jacob.bevis@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0448310641
