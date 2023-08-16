A Hadspen teenager who won his first race ride has a bright future, says Longford trainer John Blacker.
After cutting his teeth across 60 trial races, Jackson Radley got his career off to a perfect start last weekend by riding Rigoletto to victory over a mile in Hobart.
The 17-year-old said his master Blacker and apprentice coach Stephen Maskiell had been huge in his development.
"I was surprised [to win] - everyone was pretty happy," Radley said.
"He's a good horse.
"He jumped out, got into a nice tempo. I got him off three wide with cover and just let him out at the 600 there and he went home pretty good."
Tasmania's first local male apprentice to be indentured in eight years, Radley began riding trackwork two years ago.
Blacker said he had been impressed with the teenager's progress.
"Not many apprentices can do that - have their first ride and win straight away," Mr Blacker said.
"But the masters tend to select the right horse for them, [one that's] race experienced and can go naturally forward by itself so he doesn't get in too much trouble.
"He's got natural balance - he's only a young kid. He only turned 17 not long ago so he's got years in front of him and if he keeps his level head he should be good."
Radley is no stranger to horses.
Learning to ride aged three, he has represented Tasmania in many national equestrian events.
He will jump back in the saddle for two races in Devonport on Sunday, and will be assessed by stewards as to how soon he can up his workload.
"On all accounts he's probably going to go forward," Blacker said.
"After this weekend he might step up to three or four rides and in a month's time he might be able to take more.
"We've got two apprentices here - Jackson and a young lady called Brooke Hanham. She's rode a few winners now and she's down to a three-kilo claim.
"It's a little bit of a fun rivalry as they get going - both have got a bright future."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
