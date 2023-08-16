The Examiner
Woman scared by 'fake' firearm in Ravenswood

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:30pm
Man scares woman through window in Ravenswood

A man scared a woman through her window by pretending he had a firearm in an episode of disorderly conduct in Ravenswood this year.

