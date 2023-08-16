Man scares woman through window in Ravenswood

A man scared a woman through her window by pretending he had a firearm in an episode of disorderly conduct in Ravenswood this year.
The Magistrates Court heard how in June this year, Nathan Mayne, a 39-year-old man from Ravenswood frightened the woman who was standing in her kitchen that morning and saw him through her window.
Prosecutors told the court that the Mayne pointed the object at her and the woman ran and hid with her infant child and then called the police.
Mayne continued shouting which caused her alarm.
When police arrived, they found him in possession of a smoking device.
Mayne told the court that he "was having a couple of cones in the park" and that he was living on benefits.
He was fined $200 and and prosecutors sought a forfeiture and destruction of the smoking device.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.