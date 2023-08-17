Making way for the caravan economy

The road trip has long been part of the Australian lifestyle.
Over many decades and generations, our wide-open roads and our unique and wonderful regions have inspired millions to pack up and take off to explore.
The caravan and motorhome industry has come to play a major role in the Australian holidaying experience.
They even serve as a means of living for people in rural & regional Australia. Caravans and motorhomes are integral to the lives of so many Australians, from the so-called 'grey nomads' who tour our beautiful country to countless Australian families seeking adventure and accessible travel across the mainland continent and Tasmania.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on tourism and recreation across Australia. Many Australians turned travel restrictions into inspiration to explore their own backyards and tick Australian holiday experiences off their bucket lists.
The caravan and motorhome industry played a huge role in transporting and accommodating these domestic explorers and will continue to be important for Australia's visitor economy going forward. Increasing rates of domestic tourism in recent years have provided much-needed boosts in many regional economies. I want to see that continue and I know the regional communities that have relied on those visitors do too.
The caravan and camping industry has ballooned to be valued at $23 billion - fuelling the domestic manufacturing of 25,000 vehicles every year and the servicing of 740,000 vehicles on the road, all while spurring 12 million trips and 60 million visitor nights throughout the nation. Importantly, it also supports more than 50,000 Australian jobs and simultaneously provides access to unique holiday opportunities. The prosperity or the sector is linked to the success of so many Australian regional economies - plain and simple.
And this is precisely why it is all the more disappointing that the success of this industry across the Australian mainland has not translated into the Tasmanian economy. The potential for a booming caravan and motorhome industry in Tasmania is unbelievably ripe. But it is held back by a few crucial factors including standards of some caravan parks for caravans and the lack of designated free camping parking spaces.
By adjusting a small number of policy levers, the Tasmanian Government could reverse these unhelpful conditions for caravan and motorhome-based tourism and open up our beautiful isles to many more travellers and countless more local jobs. Especially considering difficult cost-of-living conditions that many Australians are confronting today, the expanding caravan and motorhome-based tourism space has an increasing role to play in providing families access to affordable holidaying options - in addition to concrete steps that the Albanese Labor Government is taking to mitigate the effects in Australia of the challenging global economic trends impacting cost of living around the world.
Make no mistake - the widespread flow-on benefits of a boost for our state's caravan and motorhome tourism sector would mean the world for Tasmanian farms, local petrol stops, restaurants, pubs, and local attractions. It is high time support for the caravan and motorhome industry was brought to the forefront of our state's agenda.
Senator Helen Polley is the Labor Senator for Tasmania.
