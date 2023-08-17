Making way for the caravan economy

By adjusting a small number of policy levers, the Tasmanian Government could reverse these unhelpful conditions for caravan and motorhome-based tourism and open up our beautiful isles to many more travellers and countless more local jobs. Especially considering difficult cost-of-living conditions that many Australians are confronting today, the expanding caravan and motorhome-based tourism space has an increasing role to play in providing families access to affordable holidaying options - in addition to concrete steps that the Albanese Labor Government is taking to mitigate the effects in Australia of the challenging global economic trends impacting cost of living around the world.