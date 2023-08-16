A motion to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the state's racing industry has failed to win support in the lower house after concerns were raised that its intent was to shut the industry down.
Independent member Kristie Johnston moved to have a select committee appointed to conduct the inquiry into the effectiveness of the Office of Racing Integrity, its powers and functions, complaint processes, conduct of investigations, and compliance matters.
She acknowledged that an ongoing independent investigation into the office by racing integrity expert Ray Murrihy shared similar terms of reference with this proposed inquiry, however, the Murrihy review only related to one of the state's three racing codes.
Ms Johnston said a short inquiry into the role and functions of the Office of Racing Integrity had not sought public submissions as the proposed select committee inquiry would.
"Both the Murrihy and Legislative Council short inquiries will be useful, but there is so much more that must be heard," she said.
READ MORE: Accused killer yet to plead
Racing Minister Felix Ellis said work was well underway to understand the functions of the Office of Racing Integrity, which would appear to overlap with that which would be undertaken by the proposed committee.
"This is critical, important work that will drive the next phase of the government's response to ensure integrity in the racing community," he said.
"We're not necessarily opposed to this motion and won't send it away if that's the will of the house.
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter said the intent of Ms Johnston's motion was to shut down the racing industry.
"If the intent was to try and make it stronger and better, then I'd support it," he said.
"But the intent here is to shut it down and Labor won't be supporting any intent to shut it down."
In reply, Ms Johnston said the intent of the inquiry was to strengthen integrity and community confidence in the racing industry.
The motion for an inquiry was lost with just Ms Johnston, the Greens and independent Lara Alexander voting in support of it.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.