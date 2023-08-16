The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Push for new inquiry into Tasmanian racing industry lapses

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A second parliamentary inquiry into the state's Office of Racing Integrity will not proceed.
A second parliamentary inquiry into the state's Office of Racing Integrity will not proceed.

A motion to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the state's racing industry has failed to win support in the lower house after concerns were raised that its intent was to shut the industry down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.