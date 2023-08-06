The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Welcome to the August 2023 edition of Tasmanian Farmer

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:43am, first published August 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potatoes harvested at Cressy being loaded into a tractor. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Potatoes harvested at Cressy being loaded into a tractor. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Welcome to ACM's free monthly newspaper, connecting lutruwita/Tasmania's farming community with the stories that matter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe is living and working on the lands of the Kaurna people. She has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.