A proposed major wind farm project on the West Coast has been unable to sign a land lease deal for the past four years due to government red tape, the Labor opposition has claimed in parliament.
Opposition energy spokesman Dean Winter said the proponents of the Whaleback Ridge wind farm north-west of Zeehan waited 18 months for a response to a letter to the government, asking whether the project would be exempt from additional administrative provisions in zones of mining prospectivity.
"Does your government support the Whaleback Ridge wind farm proposal, and if so, why after four years have they still not got a lease over the site, or even a planning pathway to towards actually building something?" Mr Winter asked during Question Time on Wednesday.
"Isn't this just another example of why Tasmania doesn't have enough power to grow its economy?"
Energy and Renewables Minister, Guy Barnett, said the proposed wind farm was on crown land containing regional reserves, mineral reserves, strategic prospectivity zones and mining exploration licences.
"Determining whether the proposal can be progressed is therefore a complex matter and involves satisfying the requirements of multiple pieces of legislation," he said.
"The government is seeking to ensure the project represents, on balance, the best use of public land.
"We make no apology for taking a thorough approach to commercial proposals that seek to use public land."
Project proponent Westcoast Renewable Energy first proposed the Whaleback Ridge project in 2020.
It would feature up to 500 wind turbines and could be used to generate sustainable hydrogen, and even provide the energy for a land-based fish farming industry in the region, according to Westcoast Renewable Energy chairman Alex Simpson.
Other wind farm projects are being held up across the state - including ACEN's massive $1.6-billion project on Robbins Island.
Energy was the main topic in parliament as Labor accused the government of putting brakes on the state economy due to its slow rollout of energy projects like Whaleback Ridge.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the shortage of energy capacity in the state was forcing out major industrials, including hydrogen proponents like Origin Energy and Fortescue Future Industries.
She said the government had promised last year to help Tasmania become a significant hydrogen producer and exporter by 2030.
"But the fact is Tasmania currently has no energy to provide to hydrogen proponents and they have now left our state," Ms White said.
"You have no plans to start producing more power except for [Bass Strait power interconnector project] Marinus, which won't come online until 2030.
"So how are you possibly going to deliver your pledge to make Tasmania a significant global producer and exporter of green hydrogen by 2030?"
Mr Barnett said Abel Energy was progressing its $1.2 billion project to produce methanol at Bell Bay, but failed to respond to questions about other hydrogen proponents Origin and Fortescue.
He said the opposition was intent on "running down" the Marinus Link project, adding that the project would expand the state's economy and bring down electricity prices as well as help incentivise development of more local generation capacity.
