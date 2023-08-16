Matildas madness has hit the nation and is the subject of The Examiner's Pressbox for episode 17.
Recorded on Wednesday before the Australia v England Women's World Cup semi-final showdown, The Examiner's sports crew discuss the impact that the Matildas have over the past month.
Sports Editor Rob Shaw, a self-confessed soccer fanatic, was in England when the Lionesses won the UEFA Women's European Championship last year - drawing parallels to the Matildas' current campaign.
Josh Partridge noted that the Matildas are not just capturing the attention of the soccer world, with AFL fans at the MCG left saddened after a message came up on the big screen forcing them to watch the quarter-final elsewhere.
It was a different story at The Examiner office on Saturday as Ben Hann, Brian Allen and Partridge rode the bumps of the shoot-out before Australia defeated France 7-6 on penalties.
For all of this and more, view The Pressbox at the top of the page.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
