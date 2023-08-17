We should kick up a stink over river health report

WOW what have we been putting up with; 'More than five Olympic sized swimming pools of sewage' are expected to be kept out of Launceston's waterways every year with the anticipated completion of the Launceston City Deal project (Sunday Examiner, August 13)?
We knew it was bad but it 'stinks' that those with overall responsibility for the Estuary (and just who is that?) have allowed this appalling situation to continue for so long, despite numerous public outcries over the years and repeated pathetic gradings in kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary Report Cards!
Of course the situation has been exacerbated by the removal of any natural flushing of the upper reaches of the Estuary for over 60 years with the commissioning of Trevallyn Dam way back in 1955.
The Community will be looking forward to seeing this aspect of the 'River Health Action Plan' finally completed with more positive results for the Estuary's upper reaches showing up in the next Estuary Report Card.
Jim Collier, Legana
THE letter by Carol Saltmarsh (The Examiner, August 13) is an example of the amount of misinformation being circulated by some of our media when it comes to the Voice to Parliament. That 26-page document Carol mentions, that supposedly is the 'full' Uluru Statement of the Heart is a case in point. The reason it hasn't 'hit media outlets' is probably due to the fact the Statement really is only one page. Claims there are more were debunked by the RMIT Fact Check in June. The other 25 pages were simply background information. It is however just one example that shows how important it is for all of us to read widely, and not rely on a single news source when it concerns information about the Voice. As Ed Sianski says in his letter published on the same page that day: the 'Yes' vote will be one small step for Australian citizens - but it will also be a truly giant leap for our First Nations people. And it will be a gigantic and positive step for all Australians of every colour, creed and background.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
SO feel for our netball team the Diamonds as they just won the World Cup, no accolades and public holiday for them.
Jo-Anne Maree Smith, Riverside
RALPH Marshall accused "No" voters of being lazy by voting "No", as they did not research the facts" (The Examiner, August 16)!
I would suggest to Mr. Marshall that Mr. Albanese is trying to dupe his constituents by himself not knowing "the facts".
His admission that he has only read the first page of the proposal for the "Yes" vote is hardly encouraging to voters to vote for his proposal.
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
NICE one TasNetworks, for informing us of outages in Westbury from 8:30am until 4pm on August 15 so we planned ahead.
I work as a Nurse in Launceston so I had to shower quickly before the deadline.
Hubby is retired so he needed to get coffee, take the dog for a walk, heat up breakfast super fast as he wakes up with me in order to start my car, and arrange my goodies for work.
Frantic was our world.
I suggested he rug up in his bed for the day with our dog as he cannot really go anywhere.
It was indeed a really cold day and he is in constant pain and I wished him good health.
When I arrived at home full of sympathy and chocolate, I asked about his no-power day.
It never happened, he stated.
I just received an apology from "the power police" informing me that all this is rescheduled and we will receive notification again.
Here I thought we were organised, ready, and adaptable!
Felicity O'Neill, Westbury
WITH employment services in the spotlight, I checked out Scottsdale the other day. There are three premises in the main street, all dealing with employment, +/-Disability Services. They are spacious, well-lit, appropriately furnished; and almost every time I pass, neither client or staff is visible within.
I think my taxes help them keep open. But I think one employment hub, with Disability in its portfolio, would be a far more efficient servant of this community's needs.
Mary Schramm, Ringarooma
