We should kick up a stink over river health report

THE letter by Carol Saltmarsh (The Examiner, August 13) is an example of the amount of misinformation being circulated by some of our media when it comes to the Voice to Parliament. That 26-page document Carol mentions, that supposedly is the 'full' Uluru Statement of the Heart is a case in point. The reason it hasn't 'hit media outlets' is probably due to the fact the Statement really is only one page. Claims there are more were debunked by the RMIT Fact Check in June. The other 25 pages were simply background information. It is however just one example that shows how important it is for all of us to read widely, and not rely on a single news source when it concerns information about the Voice. As Ed Sianski says in his letter published on the same page that day: the 'Yes' vote will be one small step for Australian citizens - but it will also be a truly giant leap for our First Nations people. And it will be a gigantic and positive step for all Australians of every colour, creed and background.