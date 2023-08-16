Jeffery has lost her cheese, and it's up to you to help her get it back.
The game is one of 15 different interactive installations from IO Performance, who challenge you to solve puzzles and explore exhibitions from local artists as part of their new show, Press Play to Start.
It's an idea five years in the making from IO Performance artistic directors Grace Roberts and Chris Jackson, which will run as part of Junction Arts Festival.
"This whole venue is transforming into a fun house of random things," Ms Roberts said.
Audiences will have 30 minutes to explore different parts of the fun house, with 15 different rooms to choose from.
"This particular story involves Jeffery the mouse, who is separated from her cheese, and you can choose to help her find it but you'll have to get past 'The Creature', who is actively trying to stop you from getting it," Ms Roberts said.
There's a catch though: to play the games, you must pay with tokens, which you earn in the maze.
"For instance, if you return Geoffrey his cheese, you get a bag of tokens, which you can spend in other rooms of the maze," Ms Roberts said.
"It's really playful and really fun, but it's got the undercurrent of if you want to experience art, you have to pay for it."
She said Press Play to Start provided an opportunity to experiment with ideas, like the mixture between performance art and playing.
"We're really excited to be a part of Junction again and invite people in to see the studio," she said.
"This is a really weird example of who we are but it's still a part of what we do."
Around 10 local artist are involved, each who worked with Ms Roberts to curate a different experience for the audience.
"They're super excited, I think people should be prepared to not know what to expect," she said.
"We want people play and to have a go."
Press Play to Start opens the first day of Junction on September 20, and is suitable for ages 10 and up.
Tickets can be purchased online through Junction's website.
