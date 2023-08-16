The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Press Play to Start invites you to explore a mad scientists' world

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jeffery has lost her cheese, and it's up to you to help her get it back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.