A Palawa man is off to the United States for a once-in-a-lifetime internship with NASA.
Tasmanian-born Western Sydney University engineering student Edward (Ted) Vanderfeen is one of five First Nations students selected for a 10-week internship at the prestigious space agency.
The internship is organised by the National Indigenous Space Academy (NISA), a program supported by the Australian Space Agency, enabling Indigenous STEM students to explore the stars.
Mr Vanderfeen is studying a Bachelor of Engineering, majoring in Robotics Engineering and minoring in Biomedical Engineering, with an impressive GPA of 6.571.
"I had to pinch myself when I found out. It's a dream come true," Mr Vanderfeen said.
"It's a goal I've been working towards since I began my university journey."
Mr Vanderfeen describes his university as "passion-based," saying initially, he jumped from career to career, struggling to find what he was truly passionate about.
"That was until I heard about the launch of the Artemis Program," he said.
"In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister to Apollo. And obviously, the Apollo Program is the program that landed the first man on the moon, so the Artemis Program is the name of NASA's program to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024.
"When I first heard about it, it inspired me to go back to university with the dream of one day getting involved. It's wild to me that I'm now headed off to LA."
Mr Vanderfeen said developing a diverse STEM workforce was key to the industry's future.
"Historically, Indigenous working-age adults are underrepresented in the STEM workforce," he said.
"One in 200 working-age indigenous adults have a degree in STEM. For non-Indigenous adults, that's about one in 20. So if we're looking at two ratios, we're definitely underrepresented.
"It'd be nice to increase those numbers and get the word out because we have something unique to bring to the table, we have new ideas, and we have a voice that should definitely be heard."
Australian Space Agency (ASA) head Enrico Palermo said he was excited for the students to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"These students are going to be exposed to cutting-edge space missions and will develop knowledge and skills they can bring home to our space and tech community," Mr Palermo said.
"As we continue to grow our space sector here at home, we have an opportunity to do that in a uniquely Australian way by embracing thousands of years of First Nations knowledge in making sense of the land by looking to the sky."
Ngarrindjeri man Linden Beaumont from Monash University, Kamilaroi woman Cedar Lett from Griffith University, Limilngan and Mudburra man Lincoln Bourke from the University of Sydney, and Gundungurra woman Tully Mahr from the University of Melbourne were also selected for the program.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
