Tasmanian Aboriginal oral traditions among oldest recorded in history

By Duncan Bailey
August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Aboriginal flag. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
New research from the University of Tasmania indicated Palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal) stories recalled geological and astronomical events from 12,000 years ago, placing them among the oldest recorded oral traditions in the world.

