New research from the University of Tasmania indicated Palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal) stories recalled geological and astronomical events from 12,000 years ago, placing them among the oldest recorded oral traditions in the world.
Under a joint study, UTAS researchers investigated Palawa oral traditions that were recorded in the 1830s, which described rising seas flooding the Bassian Land Bridge connecting Tasmania to the mainland.
The stories also indicated the presence of the bright star Canopus near the South Celestial Pole.
By drawing on data of the seafloor and calculating where the Canopus star was in the past, researchers estimated both conditions dated back to at least 11,960 years ago.
Astronomer and lead author Duane Hamacher from the University of Melbourne said Palawa Elders spoke about Moinee, the Creator spirit, being a bright star near the South Celestial Pole at the time rising seas made Tasmania an island.
"This is the only example in the world of an oral record describing the position of a star as it would have appeared in the sky more than 10,000 years ago," Dr Hamacher said.
UTAS pro vice-chancellor Aboriginal Leadership and co-author Greg Lehman, emphasised that scientific validation of oral traditions reinforced, rather than superseded, the cultural authority of Indigenous knowledge.
"This project has profoundly deepened our relationship with history and science by taking Aboriginal traditions seriously," Dr Lehman said.
"Scientific investigation of colonial records that articulate traditional systems of knowledge preservation creates a wonderful, multi-disciplinary and cross-cultural way of making our history and our landscape more meaningful in our lives.".
