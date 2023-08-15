A $30 million pay day may be about to land in your account, if you purchased a ticket in Wednesday night's Oz Lotto draw.
Just one division one winning entry was called in the Oz Lotto draw 1539 for August 15, and the ticket was purchased in Tasmania.
A spokesperson said the winning entry was not registered to a player card, so the winner's identity "remains a mystery", and the ticketholder themselves may not even know they have won yet.
"Officials from The Lott are urging all Tasmanian residents and visitors who purchased an entry into this week's Oz Lotto draw to check their ticket and make contact to claim their prize," a spokesperson said.
"Someone has become a mid-week multi-millionaire but possibly doesn't know it yet," they said.
"We can't wait for them to discover this winning news."
The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1539 on Tuesday 15 August 2023 were 23, 6, 27, 41, 8, 24 and 47, while the supplementary numbers were 4, 13 and 28.
