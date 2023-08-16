Perth have been rewarded for their fourth-placed finish with a home final against fifth-ranked Old Launcestonians on Sunday in NTFA division one.
The NTFA have released the venues for the first round of the men's and women's division one finals.
Lilydale and Evandale will battle at 12pm in the men's reserves before the Magpies and OLs go head-to-head at 2pm on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Invermay Park has been chosen as the neutral venue for the senior men's second versus third battle between St Pats and Lilydale at 2pm on Saturday.
St Pats didn't host at their home ground John Cunningham Oval during last year's finals either.
As NTFA president Scott Rigby explained last year not all grounds are suitable to host finals and there are many factors that come into play such as surface and facilities.
Missing out on home-ground advantage didn't worry former St Pats co-coach Alex Russell when he was asked about it last season before the Saints' second semi-final.
Meanwhile, the women's first semi-final and the men's reserves qualifying final will be played in the lead up to the senior match.
Hillwood and George Town meet in the women's at 10.25am before Old Scotch and Old Launcestonians duel in the men's reserves at 12pm.
Invermay Park, Saturday, August 19
Women's division one first semi-final
Division one men's qualifying finals
Reserves
Seniors
Perth Sports Ground, Sunday, August 20
Division one men's elimination final
Reserves
Seniors
First-named side to wear normal home shorts, second-named side to wear away shorts in all grades.
Note the following changes for finals compared to normal roster season:
Match timings per quarter: Women's 16 minutes (no time-on except for stretcher and/or blood rule). Reserves: 22 minutes straight (no time-on except for stretcher and/or blood rule).
Seniors: 18 minutes plus time-on (as per laws of Australian Football).
In the event of any finals being drawn at the end of full-time there will be 2x5 minute periods played. If teams are still level at the end of extra time, an additional 2x5 minutes will be played and so on until a winner is determined.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
