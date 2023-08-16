A Launceston Magistrate heard a man's life began to spiral into hard drug use after the tragic loss of his daughter and witnessing a friend commit suicide.
The man's raw grief was laid bare in court when he pleaded guilty to a raft of meth and traffic-related charges.
Cameron Robert Bowerman, 46, appeared at the Launceston Magistrate Court on August 15.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown told the court on October 31, 2021, at 11.30pm, police intercepted a red Honda Civic, driven by Bowerman, for a random breath test.
At the time, Bowerman was disqualified from driving and admitted to police that he did not have an active driver's licence.
Bowerman also admitted to police that he had used cannabis one hour before driving.
Police conducted an oral fluid test which detected methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC.
The court heard of another driving-related incident that took place on November 12, 2021, when Police were conducting speed checks at Miena.
Police caught a red Honda Civic driven by Bowerman exceeding speeds of 130 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone.
Bowerman again admitted to police that he did not have an active driver's licence.
Ms Brown said on December 21, 2022, police conducted a warranted search of a property in Strahan, in which they found three zip-lock bags of methamphetamine.
Bowerman told police he had picked the meth up from the post office and does not sell but uses the drug himself.
Defence lawyer James Oxley told the court Bowerman used drugs to self-medicate for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and epilepsy.
Mr Oxley said Bowerman had "experienced a series of traumatic incidences in his lifetime", including the "tragic passing" of his daughter and witnessing his friend commit suicide.
The court also heard of a "horrifying attack" on Bowerman by "people he knew from the drug scene".
In the attack, Bowerman was repeatedly punched in the head. When he managed to escape, he was shot at twice.
Mr Oxley said following this incident, Bowerman realised he needed to make a change and seek help for his drug use.
Mr Oxley said Bowerman successfully stopped using drugs until the anniversary of his daughter's death when he relapsed.
The court heard this relapse coincided with the warranted search of the Strahan property.
Mr Oxley said since then, Bowerman has abstained from drugs after seeking counselling and drug addiction help from organisations such as the Salvation Army.
Mr Oxley said Bowerman's drug use was a coping mechanism that "merely covered up his issues, instead of dealing with them", which he has since done.
The court also heard how Bowerman "gave away his vehicle so he can't be tempted to use it".
Magistrate Sharon Cure commended Bowerman for seeking help for his addiction.
"I want to give you the opportunity to turn things around," Mrs Cure said.
Mrs Cure adjourned his case so Bowerman could be assessed for a community corrections order.
