Cameron Robert Bowerman pleaded guilty to meth and traffic-related charges

August 16 2023 - 12:00pm
The man's raw grief was laid bare in court when he pleaded guilty to a raft of meth and traffic-related charges. Picture by Craig George
A Launceston Magistrate heard a man's life began to spiral into hard drug use after the tragic loss of his daughter and witnessing a friend commit suicide.

