Accused allegedly told fire officer he would light more fires if he didn't get a lift

A Mayfield man told a fire officer in a helicopter that he had lit a fire and would light more if no one gave him a lift.
Tasmanian Fire Service station officer Heath Bracey said he was in the helicopter patrolling a bushfire near Stony Head when he saw an apparently distressed man waving with both arms from a beach.
Mr Bracey was giving evidence in the Supreme Court trial of Jackson Cooper Cadman, 24, of Mayfield. Mr Cadman has pleaded not guilty to several charges on both November 23 and 24, 2019.
He has denied aggravated burglary of a home in Lilydale Rd, Rocherlea, armed robbery of $200 cash and a chainsaw and stealing a Ford Falcon station wagon and then setting it alight at Stony Head.
Mr Cadman has also denied lighting two vegetation fires near Stony Head.
On Monday, the complainant, Albert George, told the jury that he knew Mr Cadman, who was armed with two bricks when he stole items from him. He said he was "muttering and slobbering like a mad idiot".
On Tuesday, several witnesses gave evidence of Mr Cadman's alleged 55km journey from Mr George's Rocherlea home to Australian Defence Force land at Stony Head.
Witness Cathy Freckleton of Lefroy said she was sitting in her lounge room at "roughly 4.47pm" when a maroon-coloured car flew past, followed by a lot of dust.
Thomas Brown of Lefroy said he was asked to fix two fences a car had crashed through on Douglas Road.
He said he saw skid marks and bits of bumper bar at the first fence and tracks across a paddock where the car went through a second fence towards the Stony Head artillery range.
He said the fences were wallaby wire with two electric strands.
Australian Defence Force caretaker Rohan Stubbings said a live firing exercise had recently concluded, and he was driving to collect warning signage when he saw a car.
"I heard this noise that sounded like an Armoured Personnel Carrier coming at me," he told crown prosecutor Felicity Radin.
"It was very loud."
He said the vehicle stopped about 100 metres away before it "took off like a bull at a gate" towards him.
The driver waved as he went past at high speed. He said a log or a tree was protruding from under the car that he recognised as EB Ford Falcon.
He saw a plume of smoke and then two more plumes about 6pm before ringing police and the TFS.
Mr Bracey said he was a passenger in the helicopter when he saw a male on a beach about 10 metres from a fire waving his arms in the air.
"I asked him if he was okay, and he asked if I could give him a lift because no c--- would give him a lift," Mr Bracey said.
"He seemed amped, agitated and twitchy.
He said the man was not wearing a shirt and had on camouflage shorts.
"He said he was Jackson Cadman, and I asked him if he had lit the fire," Mr Bracey said.
"He said 'yes I did' and 'I'll light more if no c--- picks me up'."
Four police arrested Mr Cadman on the beach after Mr Bracey alerted police.
Forensic scientist Corey Griffiths said Mr Cadman's DNA had been found on two bricks found at Mr George's home.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.