Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:39am, first published 5:30am
Accused allegedly told fire officer he would light more fires if he didn't get a lift
A Mayfield man told a fire officer in a helicopter that he had lit a fire and would light more if no one gave him a lift.

