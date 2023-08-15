A coroner has upheld a family's concern about their daughter's treatment at the North West Regional Hospital (NWRH) before her death.
Rebecca Richardson was 29 years old and had significant mental and physical health issues when she died at East Devonport between May 7 and 9, 2019.
Coroner Robert Webster said Mrs Richardson was married but separated and a mother when she died of natural causes related to diabetes.
He said that although she died of natural causes her family raised concerns about the quality of medical care she received at the NWRH compared to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH).
The coroner ultimately agreed that the LGH's approach "no doubt led to better outcomes" and that the LGH treatment "was better than that provided by the NWRH".
However, he also said he was unable to conclude whether the ultimate outcome would have been any different had the NWRH followed the LGH's approach.
Mr Webster detailed an extensive medical history spanning back to when Mrs Richardson, born Rebecca Jones, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged six.
He said that the two hospitals had developed independent management plans to treat Mrs Richardson in the years before her death, but that the LGH's was updated about 18 months more recently than the NWRH plan.
"The LGH plan is in my view more detailed in respect of what needs to be done in relation to Mrs Richardson's medical management when she presents to the ED," Mr Webster said.
He said the NWRH plan advised discharging Mrs Richardson in certain circumstances, where the LGH plan advises an overnight admission to address potential mental health issues, and that it was "expected" that changes to plans made by each hospital would result in notification to the other.
"It clearly did not occur in this case," he said, and recommended that such changes should result in notifications to their care plans regardless of which hospital they attend.
On May 6, 2019, Mrs Richardson attended the NWRH with physical symptoms and displaying "a behavioural problem", which may have been better treated had the LGH plan been available, but without it she refused treatment and was asked to leave.
"The approach of the LGH, given the contents of its management plan, was to treat her behaviour as secondary to any medical condition she presented with which no doubt led to better treatment outcomes," Mr Webster said.
Mrs Richardson was found dead at home in her bath on May 9, 2019.
The coroner conveyed his condolences to her loved ones.
