College students from around the state have come together to form a new peak body, representing senior secondary public school students in Tasmania.
The Tasmanian Association of College Students (TACS), started by Launceston College, aims to tackle issues like vaping in schools, exam structure and the design of year 11 and 12 courses.
TACS member Kuba Meikle said the idea was to get all the public colleges around the state together to discuss common issues in schools.
"It's a coming together on potential issues that can be shared, and working together to find paths towards common solutions," Mr Meikle said.
"We want to put our ideas into one voice we can then project to the education department or whoever the relevant party is."
TACS' agenda involved broader issues affecting youth, like vaping and reconciliation in schools.
By joining forces with other public schools, the TACS members quickly caught the attention of higher ups like the Secretary of Education Tim Bullard.
Another member, Thomas Howell said school staff had been supportive of their initiative.
"I think is really great that they're allowing students this opportunity to try and improve the whole education system," Mr Howell said.
Schools involved include multiple Colleges in Hobart, as well as Don and Hellyer College in the north.
The schools will come together on August 24 at Launceston College to have discussions on the issues mentioned, along with Tim Bullard and Deputy Director of the Office of Tasmanian Assessments Standards and Certifications, Ali Savage.
Mr Howell said at the end, they were hoping to find resolutions to issues and progress their solutions.
TACS member Erin Coull said it was a good opportunity to take issues to people in power.
"It's not an opportunity we get often," Ms Coull said.
Launceston College principal Vicki Mackrill said the efforts of the students was "remarkable."
"When you've got a generation of young people who are so committed to making sure that the world turns out to be a better place than maybe it's been left, you can only support that," Ms Mackrill said.
"We really have to put so much more focus on our young people to help build their leadership and be supportive of the work that they're doing to grow them into young leaders."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
