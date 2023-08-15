Launceston's "globetrotting grandfather", Michael Booth, has ticked off another sporting accomplishment this week by completing his 100th marathon.
The 69-year-old Riverside resident crossed the finish line of the Sunshine Coast Marathon on Sunday, August 13, officially completing a century of 42.2km runs over his lifetime as a runner.
The three-figure achievement is another addition to Mr Booth's impressive credentials which include completing marathons in each Australian state and territory and each continent, as well as having overall run more than the length of the equator.
Mr Booth said he never had any intention of chasing down the 100 feat; he was merely doing it for the joy of running.
"I came to running a lot later in life, at 48, because I wanted to finally do something for myself," he said.
"I think I've definitely done something for myself now."
In his age category at the Sunshine Coast Marathon - the 65 to 69 bracket - Mr Booth was one of ten runners to compete.
Over the 21 years he's been running recreationally, he's completed marathons along the Great Wall of China and Antarctica, as well as famed circuits like those of the Boston and Athens marathons.
"My father played cricket for Tasmania and he hit a century against Victoria here at the NTCA grounds," Mr Booth said.
"And now I've made my own century."
The retiree has a nail on a wall in his home in Riverside which holds all 100 of his completion medals from each of his marathons.
But Mr Booth has shown no signs of slowing down - in fact, he already has his eyes on Hobart's Cadbury Marathon coming up in January.
"That race and the Gone Nuts 101 through Stanley to Wynyard which is through the bush and over railroad tracks," he said.
"Once you've done that you really know you're a running nut."
Declan Durrant
