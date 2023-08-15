Tassie's favourite sons Luca Brasi are back with their sixth studio record, The World Don't Owe You Anything, dropping at the end of September.
It's been a year of progress for the band, who continue to roll on after an extensive national headline tour, not to mention taking number 21 on the Hottest 100 Like a Version countdown with their cover of Paul Kelly's iconic How to Make Gravy.
"It's crazy to think this will be album number six," said Luca Brasi guitarist Patrick Marshall.
"Some of my favorite bands growing up only ever put out one album if that, maybe just an EP... to think we're up to number six makes you feel like a veteran almost."
He said with their previous record, Everything is Tenacious, there was a somewhat deliberate attempt to recreate "a kind of 90s vibe."
"I think we did that, but with this record we've moved away from that and tried to lean into each song individually; I think people will find this record is a lot more varied than the last one," Marshall said.
"You never know if a record is going to be your last to be honest, and this one took a fair bit of hard work to get done."
Engineered by Marshall himself, the record was mixed by American producer Mike Sapone who's produced the likes of Taking Back Sunday, The Front Bottoms and Public Enemy.
From the heavy fast riffs that swept the band into the spotlight to softer, sentimental tunes, The World Don't Owe You Anything has something for everyone.
September will also be the final time the band plays Till The Wheels Fall Off, a staple music festival in Launceston, as the festival comes to a close.
Marshall said they were excited to give it one last go.
"We did it three or four years in a row and then COVID hit in 2020, and that obviously put a halt to all live music events... we've never really been able to get it back together since then," Marshall said.
"We always talked about giving it at least send off and it was just trying to find the right venue and format to make that work for everyone.
Alongside the album release, Luca Brasi will do a run of acoustic shows to celebrate the launch in Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
"Thank you to the people of Tasmania for always having our backs after all this time, and we can't wait to see you all at wheels," Marshall said.
The World Don't Owe You Anything drops September 29.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
