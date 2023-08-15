Sunday's Hawthorn Western Bulldogs clash at UTAS Stadium has potentially ended the season of two of the game's stars.
Hawthorn's Chad Wingard and Western Bulldogs' Tom Liberatore both suffered injuries - Wingard in the first quarter and 'Libba' in the second - during Sunday's game, with the Hawks star's fate confirmed.
The club announced the 30-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon in the three-point win, with general manager of football Rob McCartney paying tribute to Wingard.
"Whilst we know this is a disappointing outcome for Chad, his teammates, and the wider Hawthorn family, what we do know is Chad is a man of great resilience, and we will continue to support him on his road to full recovery post surgery," McCartney said.
It could even be his last game in brown and gold after joining the club from Port Adelaide in 2019, with his contract coming to an end this season.
While Wingard's injury was an innocuous one, Liberatore's was far from it as the 31-year-old collided with the knee of Conor Nash and was knocked unconscious.
The injury forced a stoppage of play, with blood also streaming from his head.
Coach Luke Beveridge provided an update on him post-game.
"He'll go into concussion protocols and we'll give you an update during the week," he said.
"He seems ok but as always, we'll take precautions and take a conservative approach with him."
The father-son player will miss the Bulldogs' match against West Coast on Sunday as the team look to secure a finals berth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.