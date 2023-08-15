The Examiner
Newstead College's Heathers The Musical will premiere this week

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
Ethan and Campbell Stebbings supported by the Heathers - Taina Plumbridge, Katie McCarron and Alexia Blakeley - in Newstead college students production of 'Heathers: The Musical'. Picture by Rod Thompson
Ethan and Campbell Stebbings supported by the Heathers - Taina Plumbridge, Katie McCarron and Alexia Blakeley - in Newstead college students production of 'Heathers: The Musical'. Picture by Rod Thompson

Newstead College students are in final preparations ahead of the premiere of their production of Heathers: The Musical on Wednesday Night.

