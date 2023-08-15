The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ray Murrihy's final report on Tasmanian racing to be delayed

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The review follows allegations of team driving and race fixing made earlier this year.
The review follows allegations of team driving and race fixing made earlier this year.

The final reporting deadline for an independent review of the state's harness racing industry has been delayed for a second time this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.