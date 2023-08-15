The final reporting deadline for an independent review of the state's harness racing industry has been delayed for a second time this year.
Racing Minister Felix Ellis in parliament on Tuesday said the review by racing integrity consultant Ray Murrihy was expected to be delivered on August 31. However, an extension has been requested and granted.
The review's terms of reference were released in April.
Former racing minister Madeleine Ogilvie accepted a request for an eight-week extension to the reporting deadline in June.
Mr Ellis said Mr Murrihy had requested an extension as matters had arisen regarding the first two terms of reference for the review, in particular, harness racing over the past three years that may demonstrate team driving and race fixing had taken place.
He said the review's final report would make recommendations about the Office of Racing Integrity functions and complaint management, animal welfare matters, and the proposed Tasracing Code of Practice for equine welfare and management.
Due to the extension, Mr Ellis said an interim report would instead be delivered by the final reporting deadline of August 31.
He said the government would follow that with an interim response in September.
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter said it had been four-and-a-half months since the review started.
"The racing industry deserves better than this," he said.
"We call on the interim report delivered to the government on August 31 to be made public so we can see what the issues are and what progress is being made, rather than being kept in the dark yet again and the government having an opportunity to water down and sanitise Mr Murrihys report," he said.
