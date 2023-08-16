Stand-in coach Lynden Prince is hopeful the new-look Riverside team will remain together for a fresh assault on NPL Tasmania next season.
In addition to coaching the team's under-21s, Prince has also been taking charge of the seniors since the season-long ban handed out to head coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
After their first 11 fixtures featured 10 losses including a 10-0, Olympic have been transformed by the mid-season transfer window with two wins and two narrow losses before last weekend.
Portuguese striker Andre Chamusca has been joined by US-based imports Adrian Anthony and Nicholas Pechenyi while experienced midfielder Gedi Krusa has stepped up from under-21s and Aaron Kidmas returned from a spell in Queensland.
This resulted in 11 goals scored across those four games and Prince believes those players and the head coach could form a potent combination next season.
"That's our aim at the moment - we're working on that," he said.
"We're trying to maintain players we've got now plus even look at what else may want to come to Riverside and put a team together from there.
"It's a pity we didn't get these players earlier because there are patches where we play really well and if we had started that at the beginning of the year we could fix a lot of little mistakes. By the time we get to the end of the season we'll be about right - but it might be a bit late!
"We've just got to work with what we've got and build up for next year."
Prince instructs his young players to listen to Krusa's advice and said Kidmas has wasted little time forming a strong connection with Chamusca.
"We just want to try and get as many points as we can. We threw it away against Kingborough when we were 3-1 up (losing 3-5). That's where the mental toughness comes in. You've still got young players developing in the NPL with those players we've brought in. Little mistakes happen. Ball watching is the biggest one we're working on because that's where we get caught out."
Prince said while Dos Santos Silva is not allowed to coach on gamedays, the Portuguese tactician still looks after training and video analysis and plays a major role in setting up the side.
Prince - who coached Olympic sides to men's and women's Northern Championship titles in successive seasons - has also led the under-21s to fourth place on the ladder but admitted it is a draining matchday workload.
"Saturday nights I'm braindead because it's a lot to take in.
"I finish the under-21s 20 minutes early and the NPL guys look after themselves in the warm-up and I give them a briefing before they go out on the ground.
"The 21s are going really good. They're starting to gel really well. We've gone back to just one over-aged player (goalkeeper Ari Johnson) because of the amount of young players we've got.
"We want to keep them in their normal structure rather than changing personnel too much because they're gelling so well."
Launceston City coach Daniel Syson has reflected on the manic minute against Devonport which led to his three-man coaching team all being shown yellow cards and pre-empted his own post-match red.
Trailing 1-0 to the champions elect on Saturday, City were denied two strong penalty appeals for a potential handball followed by a possible foul on Stef Tantari.
Syson and his assistant coaches Nathan Pitchford and Alex Gaetani were all cautioned on 88 minutes with the head coach subsequently dismissed after the full-time whistle.
"I'm a passionate coach and was as a player too," Syson explained. "I didn't directly abuse any official. I was, however, very frustrated at the decisions to not award two clear penalties in the one phase of play.
"It's so easy to judge too and until people have put the hard work and hours into preparation in a role that you care about, it's at times challenging to keep your emotions in check but it's my first year as a senior head coach and I'll be even better for my learnings this season."
Syson was delighted that his team got so close to denying Strikers an away win for the first time under coach Tom Ballantyne.
"I was extremely proud of my players - they followed the process and executed the game plan and we restricted Devonport to three shots on target which included the penalty. The mental strength and application they've shown after being beaten heavily last time we played them was extremely pleasing."
City hit the road on Saturday to face a Kingborough side buoyed by the goals of Prospect's own Noah Mies.
"This week's game is going to be tough," Syson added.
"Boro have scored 18 goals in winning four on the bounce but we are in a great place internally and the players are more focused and driven than ever to finish as high as they possibly can, so we will be ready."
Launceston United have been handed four consecutive home games as Football Tasmania rescheduled NPL fixtures which fell foul of the weather.
United's match against Devonport will be played next Wednesday. Before that, Fernando Munoz's men welcome Clarence to Birch Avenue on Saturday with derbies against Riverside and City to follow on the next two weekends.
"It's good to play at home again," Munoz said. "We again have three games in eight days that will be very hard.
"Although they have not obtained results, Zebras are a great team. Then Devonport, the near champions of the season and finally City. Zebras have very strong forwards. Let's hope we have a good result and manage to consolidate the intervals of positive play that we have within 90 minutes. Not just play long balls, but play 'futbol'. Let's hope to recover players and have them 100 per cent for these final games."
Meanwhile, the Riverside versus City fixture has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 30, at Windsor Park.
Syson said the date suits his side fine and a keen contest is expected against an Olympic side orchestrated by City old boy Krusa.
Launceston United host a rare statewide league double on Saturday with the women taking the 2.15pm kick-off before the senior men's game at 4.30pm.
Having seen their league title pinched by South Hobart, Nick Rawlinson's side have the motivation of trying to steal second place by closing a four-point gap to Devonport.
United are yet to score against Strikers in three previous league meetings this season, losing 3-0 and 5-0 before a hard-fought scoreless draw when a player down for an hour earlier this month.
United built on that point with a 3-2 win over Taroona on Sunday with two goals from Adilat Otto.
