The state government is waiting for Avebury Mine owner Mallee Resources to solve its financial difficulties before following through on an offer of a $800,000 payroll tax rebate, sources familiar with the situation have said.
The Labor opposition raised the plight of the struggling mine in parliament on Tuesday, criticising the government for failing to send the rebate payment after promising it to Mallee Resources last month.
"Can you confirm your minister, Felix Ellis, intends to withhold your latest promise of a payroll tax reimbursement until maybe October?" deputy opposition leader Anita Dow asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff during Question Time.
"Do you understand the company needs support in the next few days, not months, if it is going to stay afloat and save the jobs of its 200 workers?"
Mr Rockliff said the government had made the $800,000 rebate offer under certain terms and conditions, and has agreed to a total support package of $3.5 million.
It is understood that those conditions included that the company maintain a stable financial base.
The decision by Mallee's shareholders on July 27 to reject a funding deal with the company's biggest shareholder, Hartree, resulted in the government delaying the rebate payment, it is understood.
Mallee Resources revived the mine into life last year, but has been unable to get it up to its maximum production capacity since then, due to a lack of funding and various production problems.
It has since reported cashflow issues and limited funding support from its main investor, US-based Hartree Metals LLC, since a funding deal failed last month.
The rejected Hartree funding deal would have given the US company warrants in Mallee that could have been used to take its share in the company from the current 32.56 per cent up to 55.35 per cent.
The deal would have injected sufficient cash into the business to cover working capital.
But since the failed shareholder vote, Hartree has not provided further capital to the company, but has extended a deadline for debt payments that it is owed - Hartree is both a shareholder and creditor of Mallee.
A spokesman for the government said it was monitoring the situation at the company.
"Should emergency support be needed to keep the mine open and people employed, we will provide it," the spokesman said.
"The Tasmanian Government continues to work closely with Mallee as it works through its financial situation with shareholders and as it negotiates with financiers."
Mallee chief executive officer John Lamb said he was disappointed that the rebate had not been released as initially promised.
However, he indicated that the company was in negotiations with a potential new investor that could provide the funds needed to pay off debt and provide enough working capital to secure the company's future.
Mr Lamb said "good progress" was being made on negotiations with the potential new investor.
Mallee on Tuesday also announced the appointment of Geoffrey Summers, a Tasmanian businessman that controls mining group Moina Gold, as a director to the board.
It was unclear at press time whether Mr Summers was the proposed new investor mentioned by Mr Lamb.
In the meanwhile, Mr Lamb said work and production at the mine, located about 10 kilometres west of Zeehan, was "going very well".
He said the company is about to receive a payment for its latest load of nickel collected from the port in Burnie.
The Avebury nickel mine resumed operations last year after being dormant for a long period and its closure would be a blow to its 200 workers and the West Coast economy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.