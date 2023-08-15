Launceston residents are feeling the buzz of the Women's World Cup semi-final, with Australia's Matildas set to play England in Sydney on Wednesday night.
The cup is being held in Australia for the first time ever, with the recent match against France drawing around 4.17 million views.
Libby, of Launceston, said the Cup had some good matches so far.
"It's not as if one team is better than the other, they're all up there," she said.
"I can well understand the excitement around it, we need positive things to look forward to and enjoy; I hope it rubs off on other things that need attention as well."
Another supporter, Cathy of Burnie, had been following the Matildas progress over the past weeks despite not knowing much about the sport.
"It's been really good to watch, I've struggled with the rules, but people have been explaining them; it's just really exciting," she said.
"It's about time female sport got a little bit of recognition and I think this group of Matildas seem to be full of personality and very lovable."
Launceston resident Drew said the support for the games underpinned the confidence women's sport had in the World Cup.
"You look at every game they've played, regardless of who's been playing, has almost sold out," he said.
"It's spectacular... why are they not household names, they should be for being epically good sports people."
His friend, Troy, said the Cup raised important conversations around pay equality in female sports.
"They're doing exactly doing the same thing, and getting the same numbers as the men's World Cup, so why are they being paid a fraction?" Troy said.
While many Tillies were happy to support their team, some did not think a public holiday was needed.
Glenda Recht, of Melbourne, said it was a "terrible idea."
"I agree with what some other people have said, why doesn't the government make a healthy financial contribution to women's sport rather than giving everyone a public holiday?" Ms Recht said.
