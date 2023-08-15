The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston residents join the rest of the country in Matildas excitement

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Slomovic, Gilda Slomovic, Glenda Recht and Sam Recht throw up a V for victory in the Brisbane Street Mall. Picture Duncan Bailey
Tom Slomovic, Gilda Slomovic, Glenda Recht and Sam Recht throw up a V for victory in the Brisbane Street Mall. Picture Duncan Bailey

Launceston residents are feeling the buzz of the Women's World Cup semi-final, with Australia's Matildas set to play England in Sydney on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.